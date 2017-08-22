Details emerge about school librarian found dead in Springville residence

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

News of the man found dead inside a home on the 2500 block of Evergreen Road in Springville Monday morning has shocked those in the St. Clair County School System who knew Michael Colllins as a librarian and football coach at Odenville Middle School

According to county coroner’s office officials, the cause of Collins’ death remains unknown. Local authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to the St. Clair Sheriff’s office, the body was found around 8:46 a.m. on Monday.

Collins’ body will be sent for forensic testing today.

St. Clair Sheriff Terry Surles could not be reached for comment prior to this report being published.

According to the Odenville Middle School website, Collins, 46, taught at the school for 10 years. During the last six years, the Jacksonville State University graduate served as the school’s librarian.

No names of suspects or persons of interest have been released at this time.

St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Jenny Seals could not be reached prior to the publication of this report.