Marcus “Mark” Calton Jarboe, Jr., age 53 of Argo, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Marcus Calton Jarboe, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Miles Jarboe; sons, Joshua Jarboe, Jacob Jarboe and Joseph Miles; and grandson, Triller Cater.

Mark was an active member of North Park Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for 17 years. He worked at Birmingham Steel for 21 years and then owned and operated Without Spot or Blemish carpet cleaning business and used it as a ministry to bring people to Jesus. Mark loved playing racquetball and watching Alabama football.

His family will receive friends on Friday, August 25, 2017 from 12-1 p.m. at North Park Baptist Church with service beginning at 1 p.m.