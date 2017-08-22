Pinson Valley High student wins construction scholarship

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON – A student from Pinson Valley High School is the newest recipient of the Go Build Student of the Month scholarship award from Go Build America, which is an initiative of the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute.

The 11th grade recipient, David Garcia, has an interest in industrial maintenance and HVAC.

“David is one of my hardest-working students both academically and physically,” said Lensey King, who is the industrial maintenance instructor at Pinson Valley High School. “He is technically inclined, a great team player, and he’s never afraid to tackle any task given to him.”

The award is given to junior or senior high school students every month during the school year. It is aimed at supporting students who are interesting in pursuing careers in construction and industry. Those who win are given a $1,000 scholarship to be used at an institute of higher learning.

The scholarships are made possible by funds from Big Dog Poker Run, which is an annual motorcycle benefit ride by CraneWorks and Garrison Steel.