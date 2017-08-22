Pinson Valley High student wins construction scholarship
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
PINSON – A student from Pinson Valley High School is the newest recipient of the Go Build Student of the Month scholarship award from Go Build America, which is an initiative of the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute.
The 11th grade recipient, David Garcia, has an interest in industrial maintenance and HVAC.
“David is one of my hardest-working students both academically and physically,” said Lensey King, who is the industrial maintenance instructor at Pinson Valley High School. “He is technically inclined, a great team player, and he’s never afraid to tackle any task given to him.”
The award is given to junior or senior high school students every month during the school year. It is aimed at supporting students who are interesting in pursuing careers in construction and industry. Those who win are given a $1,000 scholarship to be used at an institute of higher learning.
The scholarships are made possible by funds from Big Dog Poker Run, which is an annual motorcycle benefit ride by CraneWorks and Garrison Steel.
Comments
Congratulations David! Great young man, we used to live next door to him years ago.
Congrats!!
Congratulations for him. This is why we need back in our schools to teach a trade not just computer classes
I can remember when we had shop classes in schools only thing that made me want to go to school
He has always been a great, hardworking, and friendly kid! Congrats David!!