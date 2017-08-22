Trussville City Council proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, recognizes historic church

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — City councilors tonight approved proclamations to honor a historic Trussville church and recognize the plight of children suffering from cancer.

Church of The Holy Cross, which is located at 90 Parkway Drive in Trussville, on Saturday will celebrate its 75th anniversary during an event in which the entire community is invited.

The Episcopal church’s celebration is set to be held from 3-5 p.m.

“They’ve done some neat things over the years for our community,” said Councilor Alan Taylor. “We celebrate with you on this 75th anniversary of Church of The Holy Cross.”

Mayor Buddy Choat will be at the church Saturday to present a framed copy of the proclamation announced at tonight’s city council meeting.

Also tonight, Councilor Jef Freeman read aloud an announcement proclaiming September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 12, 100 children under the age of 15 diagnosed with cancer this year,” Freeman said, adding there will also be about 1,340 deaths from childhood cancer this year, according to ACS estimates.



90 Parkway Drive