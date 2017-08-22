Voter Guide: Today’s Birmingham municipal election

By Virginia Martin, Birmingham Watch

BIRMINGHAM –Birmingham city voters go to the polls today to select a mayor and fill all nine City Council seats and all nine city Board of Education seats. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can check your polling place and voter registration through links in the BirminghamWatch city Voter Guide below. The guide also gives you profiles on each of the 88 candidates on the ballot, their histories and the issues that drove them to run, as well as campaign contributor lists, a sample ballot and other voter tools.

Click here to view the Voter Guide.

Mayoral Election

City Council Elections

City School Board Elections

Publisher’s Note -The Trussville Tribune partners with Birmingham Watch to provide the non-partisan Voter Guide for all elections in the metro Birmingham area.