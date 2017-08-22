Voter Guide: Today’s Birmingham municipal election
By Virginia Martin, Birmingham Watch
BIRMINGHAM –Birmingham city voters go to the polls today to select a mayor and fill all nine City Council seats and all nine city Board of Education seats. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can check your polling place and voter registration through links in the BirminghamWatch city Voter Guide below. The guide also gives you profiles on each of the 88 candidates on the ballot, their histories and the issues that drove them to run, as well as campaign contributor lists, a sample ballot and other voter tools.
Click here to view the Voter Guide.
Mayoral Election
-
Patricia Bell
-
William A. Bell Sr.
-
Randy Davis
-
Ervin Philemon Hill II
-
Trudy Hunter
-
Carl “Jr.” Jackson
-
Lanny E. Jackson
-
Donald T. Lomax
-
Frank James Matthews
-
Fernandez “Brother Sims” Sims
-
Randall Woodfin
-
Chris Woods
City Council Elections
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 1
Sherman Collins Jr.
Lashunda Scales
DISTRICT MAP, JOB DESCRIPTION
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 2
Lawrence Conaway
Kimberly D. Jeanty
Stephen L. Murphy
Kim Rafferty
Deanna “Dee” Reed
Jordan Thompson
Hunter Williams
Tyrone Williams Sr.
DISTRICT MAP, JOB DESCRIPTION
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 3
Valerie A. Abbott
Rowan Henderson
Ryan Jones
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 4
Mary Jean LaMay
William Parker
Qunelius Pettway
Sergio Williams
DISTRICT MAP, JOB DESCRIPTION
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 5
Johnathan F. Austin
Dorothea Crosby
Chris Davis
Darrell O’Quinn
Erica Robbins
Jeremy Schatz
Robert Walker
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 6
Keith Mims
Sheila Tyson
Keith Williams
DISTRICT MAP, JOB DESCRIPTION
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 7
Titus Battle
Hosea Lewis
Lonnie Malone
James “Jay” Roberson Jr.
Jeffery Rowser
JOB DESCRIPTION AND DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 8
Steven Hoyt
Lynette Peters
Gerri Robinson
Adlai Trone
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAPS
-
CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 9
Angene Coleman
Eric Hall
John Hilliard
Wendell Major
Roderick Royal
David Russell
Reginald Swanson
James Williams Jr.
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAPS
City School Board Elections
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 1
Bennie M. Holmes
Douglas Lee Ragland
Keith Rice
Cedric Small
Jerry Tate
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 2
Brandon McCray
Terri Michal
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 3
Mary Drennen Boehm
Larry J. Contri
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 4
Amber Courtney
Daagye Hendricks
Edward Maddox
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 5
Buford L. Burks
Eloise Manning Crenshaw
Martha McDowell
David T. McKinney
Michael “Mickey” Millsap
Andrea D. Mitchell
Aaisha Muhammad
Angela Scoggins-Watson
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 6
Cheri A. Gardner
Ervin Philemon Hill Sr.
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 7
Wardine Towers Alexander
Patricia Spigner McAdory
Walter “Big Walt” Wilson
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 8
Patricia Bozeman-Henderson
D. Tyrone Silmon
Sonja Q. Smith
Antwon Womack
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAP
-
CITY SCHOOL BOARD – DISTRICT 9
Sandra Kelly Brown
Lawrence Jackson
JOB DESCRIPTION, DISTRICT MAPS
