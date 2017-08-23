Area mayors collaborate at monthly breakfast

By Tanna Friday

For The Tribune

ARGO — Officials from eight local municipalities met Tuesday morning at Argo City Hall to discuss various events occurring in their cities.

With nearly 50 in attendance, including government officials from Argo, Margaret, Moody, Pell City, Ragland, Riverside, Springville and Steele, local leaders updated their contemporaries things on new developments in their respective cities and commended neighboring municipalities for their continued support.

Guest speaker Ken Smith, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, shared the importance of municipalities utilizing the League’s resources to stay informed on current issues and how these issues can impact their communities. Resources available to municipalities include Legislative Advocacy, Legal Services and Certified Municipal Officials Training program (CMO).

Alabama Rep. Jim Hill, House District 50, and Senator Jim McClendon, Senate District 11 also attended the meeting.

The next breakfast will be hosted by the Moody Mayor and Council in September.

Based in Montgomery, the Alabama League of Municipalities was organized in 1935 and has served for 81 years as the recognized voice of the cities and towns in Alabama. Representing more than 450 members municipalities, the League works to secure enactments of legislation enabling all cities and towns to perform their function more efficiently and effectively; offers specialized training for both municipal officials and employees; holds conferences and meetings at which views and experiences of officials may be exchanged; and conducts continuing studies of the legislative, administrative and operational needs, problems and functions of Alabama’s municipal government.

For more information, visits www.alalm.org.