 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Birmingham robber thwarted by inability to operate manual transmission vehicle, stolen cell phone’s tracking device

Birmingham robber thwarted by inability to operate manual transmission vehicle, stolen cell phone’s tracking device

Posted by: Posted date: August 23, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 17-year-old teen has been charged with a robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in Birmingham.

Quinderris Brown

Quinderris Brown is being charged as an adult with robbery 1st degree. Detectives obtained a warrant formally charging Brown Sunday.

At about 4:30 pm on Friday, deputies were called to the 2300 block of 4th Street NW to investigate a report of a robbery.

The 23-year-old victim reported he had been doing door-to-door sales in the area of 7th Street NE before the robbery occurred. As he sat in his car to eat and complete paperwork, a suspect pointed a handgun at him through his car window.

The suspect demanded the man’s phone, tablet and car keys. The victim complied and the suspect attempted to drive away in the mans’ car.However, because the suspect was apparently unable to operate a car with a manual transmission, he fled on foot, leaving the tablet and keys in the car.The victim was able to track his mobile phone and provide to Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies its location.Deputies  later located the suspect at an apartment on Tamera Trail and took him into custody. While being questioned by detectives, Brown reportedly admitted his role in the robbery.

 

Comments

  1. Wayne Sprayberry says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Karma strikes again..

  2. April Speanburg says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Is it just me, or are the criminals getting dumber these days?

  3. Angel Denton Mizzell says:
    August 23, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Dewayne Mizzell

  4. Dennis Gray says:
    August 23, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Carjacking Rule #1:
    If you can’t drive a stick, don’t steal a car with a stick.

  5. Magen Nelson says:
    August 23, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Bryan Nelson

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top