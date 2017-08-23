 [fiatalert]
Man transported to UAB after Trussville crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A two vehicle crash at Chalkville Road and Service Road backed up traffic as emergency crews from Trussville Fire and Rescue worked to treat several of the vehicle occupants on the scene. The wreck occurred Wednesday evening.

Chief Tim Shotts said two adults and two children were in the vehicles at the time of the crash. One adult male was transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition.

  1. Debbie Russo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Prayers to all!

  2. Gail Smith Wright says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Most dangerous intersection in Trussville! People run the red light all the time. You take your life in your hands every time you use this intersection. It should be monitored 24/7 by law enforcement! I hope the man is okay!

  3. Matthew Fredrick says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Kameron Perkins

  4. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Prayers

  5. Robert Evan Vinson says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:42 am
  6. Greg Gunter says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Very dangerous intersection

  7. Michele Mize Norton says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:52 am

    David Norton Jr.

  8. Margaret Kilgore says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:54 am

    I’ve seen so many bad wrecks there.

