Man transported to UAB after Trussville crash
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –A two vehicle crash at Chalkville Road and Service Road backed up traffic as emergency crews from Trussville Fire and Rescue worked to treat several of the vehicle occupants on the scene. The wreck occurred Wednesday evening.
Chief Tim Shotts said two adults and two children were in the vehicles at the time of the crash. One adult male was transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition.
Comments
Prayers to all!
Most dangerous intersection in Trussville! People run the red light all the time. You take your life in your hands every time you use this intersection. It should be monitored 24/7 by law enforcement! I hope the man is okay!
Kameron Perkins
Prayers
Very dangerous intersection
David Norton Jr.
I’ve seen so many bad wrecks there.