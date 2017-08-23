New business will provide home delivery service from Trussville restaurants

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A new business concept plans to launch in Trussville that will seriously broaden the food delivery options for local residents.

Kasey and Sunnie Leigh Graydon will open Trussville To Go on Friday, September 1. The service will offer home delivery of food from all Trussville restaurants and will be limited to the Trussville city limits.

“We are excited about the opportunity to offer a service that the people of Trussville will enjoy as well as serve the growing restaurant scene that we have here in the great city of Trussville,” Kasey Graydon said.

According to Graydon, orders will be made by phone, over their website, and eventually an application for IOS and android devices.

Trussville residents will pay the normal cost of any to go order and will pay a modest delivery fee. The delivery fee will be less for restaurants that have partnered with Trussville To Go, and the delivery fee will vary depending on location of delivery.

As word of the service has spread, the concept has been well received.

“We are overwhelmed with the support and energy that the community has already shown on social media and we are committed to meeting this need,” Sunnie Leigh Gradon said.

Kasey Graydon said deliveries will be made by a growing staff of qualified delivery drivers and can be expected to be made within 45 minutes to one hour depending on the order and customer’s address.

Informational updates will be available on multiple social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as well as the company’s website.