Birmingham detectives investigating today’s shooting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in regard to the shooting death that occurred early this morning in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time, according to Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards.

Around 12:44 a.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to a call about the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying in the front yard of a residence on Imperial Drive. Authorities said it appears the victim had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots just after midnight, according to police.

It is unclear at this time why the victim was at this location.

“Detectives have a great task before them trying to locate the shooter,” Edwards said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.