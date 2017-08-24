Birmingham police investigate deadly shooting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police report that a man was found shot to death inside his truck early this morning in the Powderly community.

The victim, who is in his 20s, has not yet been identified.

For now, there are no suspect in connection to the shooting death that happened on Imperial Drive around 1 a.m.

The incident happened on Imperial Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

More on this incident will be reported as new information becomes available.