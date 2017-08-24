Gun accidentally discharged in Bevill State classroom in Sumiton

A firearm in a female student’s backpack went off in a classroom around 9:30 a.m. today at Bevill State Community College in Sumiton.

Campus security officers and Sumiton police responded to the scene. The firearm was confiscated.

Police ruled the firing as an accident.

An emergency “Bear Alert” was sent to students after the shooting. However the campus was not placed on lock down.

According to the school’s student handbook, possession, while on College-owned or controlled property, of firearms is prohibited.

It is not known for now if the student will be disciplined.