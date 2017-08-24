 [fiatalert]
Human remains found in Dora identified as missing Walker County man

Human remains found in Dora identified as missing Walker County man

Posted by: Posted date: August 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Human remains discovered in Dora during the weekend have been identified as Shaun Lavigne, 34, the Dora man last seen alive on July 23.

Shaun Lavigne

Officials say the remains were found by a passerby around 12:53 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a forrest in Dora.

Dora Police are investigating the death and Lavigne’s body has been sent to the state forensics lab for examination.

Earlier this month, Lavigne’s pregnant girlfriend, Amanda Moore, lost her home in a fire.

Lavigne was last seen walking in the area of TJ’s store near downtown Dora.

 

