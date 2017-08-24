Trussville newborn receives college savings award from state treasurer

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – A Trussville family’s newborn was awarded $529 in college savings as part of CollegeCounts, a 529 plan promoted by the Alabama State Treasure’s Office.

The promotion was held last May for families of children born between May 1 and 31. Families go to the website and enter their contract information along with their newborn’s birth date. The winners are randomly selected afterwards. The Johnson family’s newborn of Trussville was among 23 others who won. $12,6976 was given altogether.

“Now in its third year, we’re thrilled to see the growing participation in the 5/29 Day promotion,” said Young Boozer, Alabama State Treasurer. “We like to reinforce that every contribution, no matter how big or small, makes a difference and it’s our privilege to help these families get started.”

Funds may be used for qualified expenses such as tuition, fees, books and supplies. This also includes room and board, as well as equipment required for enrollment, which includes computers

For more information, visit CollegeCounts529.com.