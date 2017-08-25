Arrest made in murder of Springville man stabbed more than 70 times

By David Lazenby

Editor

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office today announced an arrest was made Thursday in the murder of a Springville man who was a popular educator at two county schools.

D’kota Chance Griffin, 27, of Shady Grove Lane in Linville was arrested at a residence in Anniston and charged with the murder of Michael Collins. He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City.

Collins, 46, was found dead Monday morning at his home located at 2587 Evergreen Road in Springville. Law enforcement officials found Collins’ body around 8:46 a.m. at his residence when they checked on him after he was absent from work Monday morning at Odenville Middle School.

At a press conference today at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office, Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray confirmed Griffin and Collins had at one time had a brief romantic relationship.

Griffin is expected to have his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Pell City Court House, according to Murray.

Authorities believe Collins’ death resulted from multiple stab wounds and strangulation. Murray said evidence indicated Collins was stabbed more than 70 times.

The Sheriff’s office’s investigation was performed in conjunction with St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office, FBI Gadsden,U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Jacksonville Police Department, Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office, Oxford Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office and the Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University.

“It has been a very trying, and hectic week,” Murray said during the press conference. He also described the ongoing investigation as “complicated.”

Thursday’s arrest was made by U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force officials who were able to obtain information on a vehicle that reportedly belonged to Griffin’s girlfriend.

Colllins worked as a librarian at Odenville Middle School and the director of player operations for the St. Clair County High School varsity

football team.

Tonight when the Fighting Saints host John Carroll High School for a jamboree game, balloons will be released in Collins’ honor from Mickey Venable Field.

“There are a lot of students and teacher who are in disbelief that something like this could happen in such a small community,” St. Clair County High School Mike Howard said on Tuesday, the same day that hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for Collins.

“We’re using this event tonight to really focus on healing as a community,” Howard said today, adding how grateful he is to investigators and other law enforcement officials who worked to make an arrest in the murder case.

According to the Odenville Middle School website, Collins, 46, taught at the school for 10 years. During the last six years, the Jacksonville State University graduate served as the school’s librarian.

Murray said authorities believe an altercation between Griffin and Collins preceded the murder. He also said there is no evidence that Griffin’s entry into Collins home was forced. Murray said authorities believe Collins and Griffin met each other through social media, but did not specify the platform for this meeting.