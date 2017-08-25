Center Point drops opener at Hueytown

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Center Point dropped its fourth-straight season opener Friday, falling to Hueytown, 30-8.

The Eagles struck first on the opening drive to take an 8-0 lead. After setting up the offence with a few short screens, Chris Dixon caught a deep ball across the middle to move into Hueytown territory. Courtney Blakely used a few runs to help set up a 25-yard TD pass from Kelvin Cole to Blakely.

Hueytown answered, but the Eagles couldn’t respond. The Golden Gophers used a short field to tack on two more touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 22-8, which remained the score at halftime.

“We just didn’t control the line of scrimmage offensively, and the size we have that never should happen. Our guys are going to have to dig deep and find their gut,” said Shawn Gregory, CPHS head coach.

Gregory says he sees several corrections to make, which may include pulling some players from playing on both sides of the ball.

“We’re going to have to cover some things up and let our guys play at their skill set,” Gregory said. “We got some guys in shape tonight. We know what we need to do to correct some of the mistakes, and we have some second groupers out here who can free up some voids.”

Center Point (0-1) will travel to Shades Valley (1-0) next week, Sept. 1.