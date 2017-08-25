 [fiatalert]
Hitchcock Maddox Financial Services holds ceremony to celebrate new office in Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE  — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday hosted a ribbon cutting for Hitchcock Maddox Financial Partners  to announce the firm’s new office.

Hitchcock Maddox Financial Partners was one of the first recipients of a grant through a new program overseen by the Trussville Redevelopment Authority. Through this program, downtown business owners can update the facades on their buildings and receive reimbursement for a portion of their expenses.

 Hitchcock Maddox Financial Partners,  located at 150 Main Street in Trussville, is a comprehensive financial planning firm that helps people with planning, investing, retirement and insurance.

For more information, please call (205) 201-1401 or visit Hitchcock Maddox Financial Partners’ website at www.hmfp.us.

 On-hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony were Principles Richard Hitchcock and Ian Maddox; Administrative Assistant Bonnie Smith; Patti Hitchcock; Jennifer Boles; Mayor Buddy Choat; City Councilor Alan Taylor; Pastor Buddy Champion of First Baptist Church; TACC Board President Johnny Amari; TACC Board Member Jeremy Tuggle; TACC Executive Director Diane Poole and Membership Coordinator June Mathews; Chamber Ambassadors Brytanni Gragg, Donna Lowery, Natalie Norton, and Meagan Welch; and several friends.

For more information about TACC, please go to www.trussvillechamber.com, or call (205) 655-7535.

  1. Massey, Stotser & Nichols, PC says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Best wishes for great success.

