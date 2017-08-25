Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting near Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Just after 7:30 this evening, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call near Bond Way and Polly Reed Road. The shooting occurred in the area of The Pointe apartments.

They arrived to find an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and neck area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to not be life-threatening.

Details of motive and/or suspects involved will be released when available.