Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting near Center Point
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Just after 7:30 this evening, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call near Bond Way and Polly Reed Road. The shooting occurred in the area of The Pointe apartments.
They arrived to find an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and neck area.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to not be life-threatening.
Details of motive and/or suspects involved will be released when available.