From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A pedestrian was killed today after being struck by a vehicle on Alabama 253.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. near the 25 mile marker, one mile south of Hackleburg.

Berta Lacey Lawler, 90, of Hackleburg, was struck and killed by a 2011 Ford F150 as she was crossing the roadway.The F150’s driver, a juvenile, was uninjured.

Lawler was pronounced dead at the scene.