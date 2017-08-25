Suspects indicted on capital murder charges of boy, 2, in Avondale

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The men charged in the shooting death of a Birmingham infant in Avondale were indicted today.

The indictments against Tyrone Smith, 18, D’Marco Harris, 21, Mykahl Harris, 20 and Joshua Carpenter, 21 in the Aug. 5 shooting death of Ron’Narious “Duke” Austin were announced by Jefferson County District Attorney Pro Tem Danny Carr.

D’Marco Harris Mykahl Harris were indicted on three counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder. Carpenter and Smith are indicted on two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder

The boy’s mother, Shay Austin, and another man were also wounded in the gunfire that night.