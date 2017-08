From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY – Deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since July 27.

The girl, Zoe Lane Ray, 17 is described as five feet, two inches tall, 152 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in Tuscaloosa county.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are advised to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department at 205-752-0616.