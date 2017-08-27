 [fiatalert]
Alabama defensive lineman struck by stray bullet

Posted by: Posted date: August 27, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, 20, suffered a minor injured by a stray bullet while standing outside of a bar in Tuscaloosa, according to WIAT.

Photo from Touchdown Alabama Magazine.

The incident happened early today as he was standing outside of Bar 17 in Tuscaloosa. He was hit in the right leg by a stray bullet that was apparently not intended for him, according to police. He was transported to a hospital where his injury was considered minor.

It is not known if this will affect him in Alabama’s game against Florida State on Sept. 2.

Comments

  1. Cathy Scheile Beasley says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    How many times has Bar 17 been in stories like this?

  2. Greg Widick says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Nothing good happens after midnight

  3. Kimberly Julie says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Chase McCown

