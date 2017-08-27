Alabama defensive lineman struck by stray bullet
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TUSCALOOSA – Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, 20, suffered a minor injured by a stray bullet while standing outside of a bar in Tuscaloosa, according to WIAT.
The incident happened early today as he was standing outside of Bar 17 in Tuscaloosa. He was hit in the right leg by a stray bullet that was apparently not intended for him, according to police. He was transported to a hospital where his injury was considered minor.
It is not known if this will affect him in Alabama’s game against Florida State on Sept. 2.
Comments
How many times has Bar 17 been in stories like this?
Nothing good happens after midnight
Chase McCown