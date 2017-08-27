Former Auburn softball player alleges sexual harassment by coach

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN – Alexa Nemeth, a former athlete for the Auburn softball team, has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and abuse by a member of the coaching staff, according to ESPN.

A 14-page complaint said that, “Coach Clint Myers knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team.” According to the article by ESPN, several athletes on the team approached Myers, who is the head coach, with text messages saying that his son was having relations with Nemeth.

A letter was sent by Milwaukee attorney Martin Greenberg detailing the allegations against the coaching staff. The letter reported that the team was stopped before a trip to a game in Georgia by Auburn executive associate athletic director Meredith Jenkins.

In the letter, Greenberg said that she told the players who approached Myers that they risked arrest for getting the messages from their teammate’s phone and to delete them. Corey Myers resigned from his position as assistant head coach before the trip to Georgia.