Single vehicle crash claims life of Winston County man

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WINSTON COUNTY – Officers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a single vehicle crash that has left one dead and two others with injuries on Winston County 3220.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday when Jesus Megal Medina, 20, of Halleyville was driving and his vehicle left the road and overturned. Medina was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were injured in the crash.

One was airlifted to UAB Hospital and one was transported to ECM Hospital in Florence. Winston County 3220 is three miles east of Haleyville. Troopers continue to investigate.