Teenage girl’s body recovered from lake in Tuscaloosa County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY – A teenage girl who died in a tragic accident while boating was recovered from a lake in Tuscaloosa County. The girl has not been publicly identified, according to AL.com.

The incident occurred before 5:15 p.m. in Lake View, a city in Tuscaloosa County. The girl had been on a boat with her friends and one of her parents when she fell off. When she did not appear, emergency services were called.

Her body was recovered hours later. The search was assisted by the Tuscaloosa County Rescue and Water Recovery Team.

According to the report, the girl and her mother are from Lake View and her father is from Oneonta. Officials have not yet determined how she died. The case continues to be investigated.