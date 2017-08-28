Armed robbery suspect shot near Trussville
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — A man who was shot in both legs while allegedly attempting an armed robbery near the Somerset at Trussville apartment complex in Birmingham early Saturday morning. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said today a felony arrest is pending his release from the hospital.
The incident at the Birmingham apartment complex on Mary Taylor Road occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect, a white male, was shot by his victim after he allegedly robbed the individual at gunpoint.
Edwards said the suspect’s identity will be released once an arrest is made. He added that the police report did not include the identity of the hospital.
Comments
Hope no charges will be filed on the person that shot the criminal.
Be careful Devon, Cassie, Christopher, & Amanda!!!
Nicole Reno Norman
I’m inside tonight in drakes spot thank goodness.
So Matthew Norman…you were absolutely correct
Last thing I heard was charges want be filed against the victim.
The victim is a great guy that was protecting himself and his wife’s life.
Yes he definitely was correct
Good to hear.
I’m glad it was finally made public about this incident.
Good for the victim!
Megan Walden
Sometimes the good guys win
Taylor Tisdale
oh wow! i used to live there
Thank you!!
Where is the woman who swore it didnt happen there.. the resident manager
Outstanding