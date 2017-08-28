 [fiatalert]
Armed robbery suspect shot near Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: August 28, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A man who was shot in both legs while allegedly attempting an armed robbery near the Somerset at Trussville apartment complex in Birmingham early Saturday morning. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said today a felony arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

The incident at the Birmingham apartment complex on Mary Taylor Road occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect, a white male, was shot by his victim after he allegedly robbed the individual at gunpoint.

Edwards said the suspect’s identity will be released once an arrest is made.  He added that the police report did not include the identity of the hospital.

 

Comments

  1. Deanna Hunt says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Hope no charges will be filed on the person that shot the criminal.

  2. Matthew Pledger says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Be careful Devon, Cassie, Christopher, & Amanda!!!

  3. Matthew Norman says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Nicole Reno Norman

  4. Amanda Reynolds says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I’m inside tonight in drakes spot thank goodness.

  5. Kathy Sills says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    So Matthew Norman…you were absolutely correct

  6. Matthew Cherry says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Last thing I heard was charges want be filed against the victim.
    The victim is a great guy that was protecting himself and his wife’s life.

  7. Matthew Cherry says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Yes he definitely was correct

  8. Deanna Hunt says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Good to hear.

  9. Matthew Cherry says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I’m glad it was finally made public about this incident.

  10. Cathy Scheile Beasley says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Good for the victim!

  11. Peggy Cleckler Moore says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Megan Walden

  12. Neal Tallie says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Sometimes the good guys win

  13. Ashley Cox says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Taylor Tisdale

  14. Michelle Berry says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    oh wow! i used to live there

  15. Taylor Tisdale says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Thank you!!

  16. Kathy Sills says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Where is the woman who swore it didnt happen there.. the resident manager

  17. CeeJae Eckiwaudah says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Outstanding

