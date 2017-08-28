Armed robbery suspect shot near Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A man who was shot in both legs while allegedly attempting an armed robbery near the Somerset at Trussville apartment complex in Birmingham early Saturday morning. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said today a felony arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

The incident at the Birmingham apartment complex on Mary Taylor Road occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect, a white male, was shot by his victim after he allegedly robbed the individual at gunpoint.

Edwards said the suspect’s identity will be released once an arrest is made. He added that the police report did not include the identity of the hospital.