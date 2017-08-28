 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Mountain Brook man struck by lightning in Gulf Shores dies

Mountain Brook man struck by lightning in Gulf Shores dies

Posted by: Posted date: August 28, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A young Mountain Brook man who was among several others injured by a lightning strike in Gulf Shores has passed away, according to Carol Robinson. Tayor Harsh, 24, died last night at UAB Hospital where he was being treated.

Taylor Harsh. Image from Facebook.

Harsh and five of his friends were all knocked down when a lightning cell suddenly struck as they were on their way back to a beach house in Gulf Shores.

Authorities responded and Harsh was airlifted to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Trauma and Burn Intensive Care Unit at UAB.

Harsh had been transferred with a friend, Stephen Clark, who is expected to recover.

Comments

  1. Doris Franklin says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Bless this family’s hearts!!

  2. Peggy Callahan says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    So sad, My prayers for the family.

  3. Deidra Smith says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Praying for his family

  4. Bonita Jones Franklin says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Prayers go out to to his family and friends

  5. Sadie York says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:07 pm
  6. Cecilia Kirk says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Praying for his family.

  7. Joan Williams says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    so sad

  8. Tommy Dodson says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    That is so sad. God bless hi family

  9. Robert Harper says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I was on the beach last week when it began to lightening. The friend with me strongly suggested we leave the beach. I’m glad she insisted

  10. Beckey Askins says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Prayers for this young man’s family and friends.

  11. Connie Echols Alexander says:
    August 28, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Oh my so sad. Prayers.

  12. Judy Popwell Knight says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Heartbreaking.

  13. Yvonne Moon Carter says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Prayng for his family.

  14. Jill Ray says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    So sorry for your loss! Praying for your family. May God give you comfort, strength, peace and His promise of His daily mercy

  15. Carolyn N Jerry Wilson says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Thank the lord you are ok

  16. Kathy Cusimano says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Praying for the family .

  17. Nita Stabile Jones says:
    August 28, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    So sad – praying for his family

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top