Mountain Brook man struck by lightning in Gulf Shores dies
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM – A young Mountain Brook man who was among several others injured by a lightning strike in Gulf Shores has passed away, according to Carol Robinson. Tayor Harsh, 24, died last night at UAB Hospital where he was being treated.
Harsh and five of his friends were all knocked down when a lightning cell suddenly struck as they were on their way back to a beach house in Gulf Shores.
Authorities responded and Harsh was airlifted to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Trauma and Burn Intensive Care Unit at UAB.
Harsh had been transferred with a friend, Stephen Clark, who is expected to recover.
Comments
Bless this family’s hearts!!
So sad, My prayers for the family.
Praying for his family
Prayers go out to to his family and friends
Praying for his family.
so sad
That is so sad. God bless hi family
I was on the beach last week when it began to lightening. The friend with me strongly suggested we leave the beach. I’m glad she insisted
Prayers for this young man’s family and friends.
Oh my so sad. Prayers.
Heartbreaking.
Prayng for his family.
So sorry for your loss! Praying for your family. May God give you comfort, strength, peace and His promise of His daily mercy
Thank the lord you are ok
Praying for the family .
So sad – praying for his family