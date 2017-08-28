Springville Council reappoints ZBA chairman

By Tanna Friday

For The Tribune

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council on Monday announced the reappointment of Allen Crawford as chairman of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Crawford will continue to chair the five-member board for a second term.

The function of the board is to hear requests from businesses and residents for variances. A variance is a deviation from the rules a municipality applies to land use and development.

Crawford, who has been a resident of Springville for 14 years, said his leadership brings an objective view to make Springville attractive to future residents.

“Being a resident of the city for 14 years, I fully understand the importance of a strong ZBA and can be objective,” Crawford said.

Crawford has served on the ZBA for 10, years. Prior to becoming the board chairman, Crawford served as secretary and co-chair.

Also on Monday, the mayor and council appointed Walter Coleman to Springville’s Planning & Zoning adjustment board for a six-year term. Coleman will serve as one of nine members on the board.

Also at the meeting, Mayor William Isley extended his gratitude and recognized ONEeighty Church’s mission project, which provided wood chips for the Big Springs Park.

Springville City Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month. However, the council will not meet on Sept. 4 due to the Labor Day holiday.