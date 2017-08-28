Stolen school bus stopped after pursuit through Blount, Jefferson counties

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Following the chase of a stolen school bus that took law enforcement authorities through two counties early this morning, a suspect is now in custody in Jefferson County.

Pursuit of the bus stolen around 1 a.m. from the home of a bus driver in Blount County ended on I-459 eastbound near the Acton Road exit.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said the driver allegedly tossed a gun out of the window before the bus was stopped.

The suspect, a white male, has not yet been identified by officials.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies reportedly came in contact with the bus at about 8:01 a.m. on I-59 southbound at exit 110 when they attempted, without success, to stop the bus.

After refusing to stop, the driver led law enforcement through McCalla, along the way hitting a State Trooper vehicle and attempting to hit several other law enforcement vehicles involved in the chase.