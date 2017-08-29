Cullman gun shop burglary suspects arrested

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Cullman County Sheriff Office Investigators and Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Monday arrested Brandon Rorylavelle Hurt, 22, of Birmingham for Burglary 3rd, and Marcus Wendell Newsome, 24, of Birmingham for Burglary 3rd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Aug. 8, a Cullman gun store was burglarized and two suspects’ images were captured stealing several guns from the store. The suspects were identified days after an image of the suspects was shared on Crime Stoppers. Investigators were able to locate the men after receiving a tip that the suspects were staying in Cullman.