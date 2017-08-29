Harvey is headed our way

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Harvey, the hurricane turned tropical storm, is headed to Alabama and bringing deeper moisture. Cities in the Tribune coverage area can expect several days of rain beginning Wednesday with some light, scattered showers expected as early as Tuesday.

The center of the system is expected to reach the Memphis area by Friday night, which places Alabama on the wet, east side of the circulation, according to James Spann.

Locally, Wednesday through Friday could produce soaking rains of 2-4 inches. The heaviest rains are expected in along Alabama’s gulf coast where flood watches are in effect. Rain totals along the gulf could reach 5-10 inches.

High school football games could see some periods of rain. This is especially true for Springville which plays on Thursday night this week. The Labor Day weekend looks to be much drier with pleasant temperatures.