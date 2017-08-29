Statue of Alabama surgeon who experimented on slaves vandalized

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A New York City statue of J. Marion Sims, a surgeon who experimented on slaves without the use of anesthesia, was vandalized over the weekend.

The monument located in Central Park was splattered with red paint. A vandal also spray-painted the word “racist”on the statue.

Sims is known for developing a surgical technique for the repair of vesicovaginal fistula, a severe complication of obstructed childbirth. He also invented a type of speculum still in use today for examining body cavities.

The doctor took up surgery and gynecology after moving to Montgomery in 1840. A statue of Sims also stands on the capitol grounds in Montgomery.

Sims in 1849 moved to New York where he founded the first United States hospital for women in 1855.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the statue, the site of an Aug. 19 protest, is one of several being reviewed by a city commission for possible removal.