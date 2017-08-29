Two ex-Cougars get starting call this week at colleges

By David Knox

Sports Editor

Two former Clay-Chalkville quarterbacks will be behind the center as starters for their college teams this week.

Hayden Moore will be taking the snaps as Cincinnati hosts Austin Peay on Thursday and Tyrrell Pigrome will be running the offense when Maryland travels to Texas for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday. That game will be carried by Fox Sports 1.

Moore won the job a year ago as a sophomore, but injuries hurt his season. He won a tough battle to regain the job this spring and summer and was named the starter by coach Luke Fickell on Monday. Moore threw for 1,744 yards and 11 touchdowns, compared to seven interceptions, while completing 57.3 percent of his passes last season.

Pigrome, who made one career start as a freshman for the Terrapins, won the job in the spring and fall. “We try to make things as competitive as they can be in practice, with different situations; see how guys respond, how they react, and let them go do it,” coach D.J. Durkin told the Baltimore Sun. “Tyrrell did a great job throughout this camp. That’s how he earned the job.”