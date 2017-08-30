Birmingham Pistol Wholesale aims to consolidate businesses

From Staff Reports

The owner of Birmingham Pistol Wholesale, who recently purchased Southeastern Guns, plans to eventually move both businesses into one larger location.

Johnny Walker, who got into the gun wholesale business in 1974, said the former owners of Southeastern Guns, Michael and Debbie Davenport called him when they decided they wanted to retire.

“The long range plan — the next eight to 12 months — is to build a building over on Valley Road,” Walker said, adding he will relocate both Gadsden Highway stores into one new location.

The new building will also serve as headquarters for Walker’s other business, Gunprime.com, which he said is similar to Amazon Prime in that it is geared toward selling guns via the internet.

“We specialize in moving large quantities of discounted guns to dealers,” he said about one of his internet business. He added his business also has a large presence on gunbroker.com.

“We’re trying to get everything consolidated to one building under one roof,” he said.

Walker, 66, said his family owned business will continue to specialize in providing top-of-the-line customer service.

We stand behind everything we sell,” he said

Walker’s son, Guy Walker, has worked with him since 2014. His son-in-law, Shane Thomas, has been in business with his father-in-law since 2012.

We’ll have a lot more showroom space and a lot more parking,” Walker said.