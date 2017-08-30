Eva man driving stolen vehicle leads Cullman Sheriff’s officials on chase, hits investigator’s vehicle head on

By David Lazenby

Editor

An Eva man driving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday led Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators on a chase that ended when the suspect collided head-on with a Sheriff’s department vehicle.

Justin Blake Higginbotham, 25, of Eva is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of third-degree receiving stolen property.

Bradley Williams, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s office, said Higginbotham may face additional charges related to his intentional ramming of the Sheriff’s department vehicle.

Prior to Higginbotham’s arrest, Sheriff’s investigators received tips that led officers to Vinemont where they located the suspect.

Higginbotham was driving a blue Tahoe stolen from West Point when the collision occurred around 5 p.m. Williams said the wreck did extensive damage to both vehicles. He added that the suspect also struck a different Sheriff’s department vehicle during the pursuit.

Deputies and investigators attempted to stop the suspect who was driving a car reported stolen from West Point earlier in the day. However, Higginbotham refused to pull over. Authorities’ pursuit of the suspect ended near Vinemont High Schools when the second collision disabled the suspect’s vehicle. He was arrested immediately after the wreck.