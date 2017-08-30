George William Brokaw, Jr., age 72, of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on August 29, 2017.

George was born in St. Louis, Missouri and later moved to Birmingham where he grew up. He graduated from Woodlawn High School where he played football and baseball, and was a Warblers Club member. After high school he graduated from UAB with a bachelor. George enjoyed playing cards, watching sports and horseback riding. He adored children and animals; he truly had a special place in his heart for them both. George will be missed by many friends and family.

George was preceded in death by his father, George William Brokaw, Sr. and his brother, Barry Brokaw. He is survived by his mother, Wilma Brokaw; a sister-in-law, Tommie Brokaw; cousin, Debbie Burgess (Lonnie) and many other loving cousins.

The family will receive friends at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville on Friday, September 1, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Jefferson Memorial’s adjoining cemetery. Terry Sutton is officiating.