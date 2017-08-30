Peachtree Senior Living opens in Trussville

From Trussvile Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Peachtree Senior Living on Aug. 23 to announce its new 30-unit housing development for seniors.

On hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony were Robb Crumpton – president of Liv Development; Graham Black – director of Senior Living for Liv Development; Karen Catete – Peachtree Senior Living executive director; Julie Podewitz – Traditions Senior Living; Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat; City Councilman Perry Cook; TACC Executive Director Diane Poole and Membership Coordinator June Mathews; Chamber Ambassadors Donna Lowery, Natalie Norton, and Meagan Welch; and several Peachtree staff.

Peachtree Senior Living is located at 3740 Eagle Drive in Trussville, adjacent to the the Trussville office of the United States Post Office. For information on Peachtree Senior Living, call 205-790-1469 or visit www.peachtree-living.com.