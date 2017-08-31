 [fiatalert]
ALDOT plans to close ramp from I-59/20 Southbound to I-65 Northbound postponed

Posted by: Posted date: August 31, 2017

 

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Alabama Department of Transportation had planned to close the ramp from I-59/20 Southbound to I-65 Northbound today, but that work has now been postponed.

The ramp will be closed to shift traffic from the existing ramp to the new ramp.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

For additional information please visit the project website www.5920bridge.com.

Comments

  1. Stephanie Day says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    I can’t click the link while at work, internet restrictions…when is this starting?

  2. Jerry Aultman says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Today.

  3. Jeff Hodgson says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Diann Hodgson Danny Rickard

  4. Diana Katrina Ingram says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:44 pm

  5. Danny Rickard says:
    August 31, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Thanks! I gave up on going that way months ago. CRAZINESS!

  6. Diann Hodgson says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I have been watching them prepare the new exit ramp. Wonder when they will reschedule it for

  7. Emanuel Romero says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Evelyn Lòpez

