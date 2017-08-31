ALDOT plans to close ramp from I-59/20 Southbound to I-65 Northbound postponed

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Alabama Department of Transportation had planned to close the ramp from I-59/20 Southbound to I-65 Northbound today, but that work has now been postponed.

The ramp will be closed to shift traffic from the existing ramp to the new ramp.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

For additional information please visit the project website www.5920bridge.com.