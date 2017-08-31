ALDOT plans to close ramp from I-59/20 Southbound to I-65 Northbound postponed
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
The Alabama Department of Transportation had planned to close the ramp from I-59/20 Southbound to I-65 Northbound today, but that work has now been postponed.
The ramp will be closed to shift traffic from the existing ramp to the new ramp.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.
For additional information please visit the project website www.5920bridge.com.
Comments
I can’t click the link while at work, internet restrictions…when is this starting?
Today.
Diann Hodgson Danny Rickard
Thanks! I gave up on going that way months ago. CRAZINESS!
I have been watching them prepare the new exit ramp. Wonder when they will reschedule it for
Evelyn Lòpez