Ball to cease production at Birmingham plant that employs 91 workers

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Birmingham production plant that manufactures packaging for canned beverages will close next year.

Ball Corporation announced Wednesday it will cease production at its Birmingham beverage packaging plant as well as factories in Chatsworth, Calif., and Longview, Texas, in 2018.

The Birmingham plant, which opened in 1952, employs 91 people. It produces beverage can ends. The plant is expected to cease production by the end of the second quarter 2018.

Ball also announced Wednesday the company will construct a new, state-of-the-art beverage packaging facility in Goodyear, Ariz., which is expected to begin production in the second quarter of 2018.

Carlos Medeiros, president, Beverage Packaging North & Central America, stated in a press release that Ball seeks to optimize its plant network and increase manufacturing flexibility.

According to the press release, employees at the Birmingham plant will be provided benefits and outplacement services.