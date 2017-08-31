 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Brief tornadoes possible on Thursday

Brief tornadoes possible on Thursday

Posted by: Posted date: August 31, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –As the remnants of Harvey continue  to push northeastward, the possibility of severe weather locally continues to rise.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Thursday will bring a slight risk of tornadoes northwest of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Wedowee. The greatest risk will be from noon until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Thunderstorms and heavier rains are likely throughout the day and evening with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Comments

  1. Tommy King says:
    August 31, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Praying for Alabama, and for the people not just the football team this time.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top