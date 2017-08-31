Brik Realty: Featured Home of the Week

This 3,000 +/- square-foot one-level full brick home with main level garage and full basement on 1.2 +/- acres is located at 7639 Barclay Terrace in Trussville! Stunning custom built home with NO carpet. Hardwoods even in pantry and closets. Tile in bathrooms & laundry. Double door front entry. Double crown molding in entire home. 10ft interior doors. Surround sound in kitchen, living room and porch. Kitchen features cherry cabinets with easy shut drawers, stainless appliances, gas stove, double oven, granite counters, breakfast bar and enormous pantry. Plantation blinds even in garage. Trey ceiling in all bedrooms. Filtered water system. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, and high-top vanity. Coffered ceiling in dining room. Built in shelves in office with french door entry. Huge laundry room with utility sink and cabinets. Gas fireplace with custom mantle. Gas hot water heater. Work area in basement. Basement is studded & plumbed for future expansion. Walk-up attic for storage or future expansion. Alarm system. $469,900.

Visit Brik Realty for more information on this home.