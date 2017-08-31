Decatur man indicted for drug-trafficking conspiracy

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted a Decatur man on drug-trafficking and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and federal Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Hamilton.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Jessie Sanchez, 24, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Morgan County between November 2015 and Dec. 14, 2016.

The indictment also charges Sanchez with possessing with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine in two locations in Morgan County on June 9, 2016, and possessing cocaine on that date with intent to distribute it. The indictment further charges Sanchez with possessing a Ruger 9mm pistol on June 9, 2016, in furtherance of the drug possession on that date and the overall drug conspiracy.

On Dec. 14, 2016, Sanchez possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Morgan County and possessed a Taurus 9mm pistol in furtherance of that drug possession and the larger drug conspiracy, the indictment charges.

The penalty for conspiracy to distribute and for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine is 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine. The maximum penalty for possession with intent to distribute cocaine is 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense carries a minimum five-year prison sentence, which must be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the crime, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

DEA investigated the case in conjunction with the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting the case.