Food for Fines library event to be held in September

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Those with overdue fines at any Jefferson County public libraries will have an opportunity in September to decrease their debt while helping to feed the hungry.

Food for Fines is a month-long event for all of the public libraries in Jefferson County.

For each unexpired, unopened, non-perishable food item donated to the libraries, one dollar will be waived from an overdue fee.

Up to $10 per library card holder can be waived.

This offer does not apply to lost or damaged items.

For more information, visit www.jclc.org/foodforfines.aspx.