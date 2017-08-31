Man, woman shot in Birmingham Wednesday in separate incidents

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man reported Wednesday he was shot while driving on I-65 near Third Avenue in downtown Birmingham.

Authorities indicated the victim’s vehicle, an Audi Q5 SUV, had a single bullet hole in the driver’s side door. It was towed from the parking lot of Innovation Depot on First Avenue North to be processed for evidence.

The injuries of the victim taken to UAB Hospital are not thought to be life threatening.

This was the second shooting that occurred Wednesday in Birmingham.

A woman was shot three times inside her residence at Pawnee Square apartments off of 29th Street and Niazuma Avenue.

Birmingham police officials said the victim was rushed to UAB Hospital after bullets struck her in the chest, abdomen and groin. Her condition was upgraded during the day from critical to stable.