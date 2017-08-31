 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Multiple vehicles damaged in fire at Kirklin Clinic

Multiple vehicles damaged in fire at Kirklin Clinic

Posted by: Posted date: August 31, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A fire at the Kirklin Clinic has resulted in at least six vehicles being damaged, according to Carol Robinson.

Kirklin Clinic. Photo from UAB.edu.

The fire occurred at the third floor of the parking deck at Sixth Avenue South and 20th Street. The fire caused a large plume of smoke to be seen throughout the Birmingham area. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the incident after 1 p.m.

According to the report, the fire was contained after 20 minutes but at least six cars were severely damaged. No one was hurt but there are no details as to what started the fire.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top