UPDATED: Tornado warning has expired, Jefferson County, St. Clair County remain under a tornado watch
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –UPDATE 8:39 p.m. – Eastern Jefferson County is under a significant weather advisory until 9:45. Strong winds, torrential rains are possible.
UPDATE -The tornado warning for Jefferson County has expired, but a tornado watch remains in effect for Jefferson and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m.
EARLIER -The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tornado warning for west Jefferson County until 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.
This includes Bessemer, Johns, and Oak Grove.
A tornado watch has been issued for St. Clair County until 10 p.m.
Via WBRC, debris field detected near Tannehill State Park.