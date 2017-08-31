Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tornado watch for Jefferson County until 8 p.m. on Thursday. St. Clair County is not included in this watch.

As the remnants of Harvey continue to push northeastward, the possibility of severe weather locally continues to rise.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Thursday will bring a slight risk of tornadoes northwest of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Wedowee. The greatest risk will be from noon until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Thunderstorms and heavier rains are likely throughout the day and evening with an 80 percent chance of rain.