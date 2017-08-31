 [fiatalert]
Trussville Fire & Rescue collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Trussville Fire & Rescue collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted by: Posted date: August 31, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville Fire & Rescue is partnering with Utility Trailer Sales of Alabama to collect disaster relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Tim Shotts, the fire chief of Trussville, issued a challenge to the Trussville community to completely fill this 53-foot trailer with supplies to be sent to hurricane victims in Texas.

Those who wish to donate supplies can be drop off items at Trussville Fire & Rescue Station 1, which is located behind City Hall at 131 Main Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shotts said he wished to express gratitude in advance for all those who are willing to help those in need as a result of the hurricane.

Items especially needed are water, non-perishable items and comfort supplies, according to Shotts.

 

