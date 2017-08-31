Trussville Fire & Rescue collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville Fire & Rescue is partnering with Utility Trailer Sales of Alabama to collect disaster relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Those who wish to donate supplies can be drop off items at Trussville Fire & Rescue Station 1, which is located behind City Hall at 131 Main Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tim Shotts, the city’s fire chief, issued a challenge to the Trussville community to completely fill a 53-foot trailer with supplies.

Shotts said he wished to express gratitude in advance for all those who are willing to help those in need as a result of the hurricane.

Items especially needed are water, non-perishable items and comfort supplies, according to Shotts.