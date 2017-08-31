Trussville History Museum to open on Sunday with guided tours

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville History Museum is set to open on Sept. 1 and then on Oct. 22 at the Heritage Hall. The public is invited to take tours to learn about the history of the city.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the museum will be open with guided tours by members of Trussville’s Historical Board. The museum is located at Heritage Hall on East Mall and Parkway Drive. There are no costs for the tours.

Tours for other times can be arranged by Jane Alexander at 205-655-3144 or by contacting the Trussville Historical Board on Facebook.

