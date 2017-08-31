Trussville Rotary clubs receive $4,000 grants from Rotary Foundation

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club and Trussville Noon Rotary Club both received $4,000 district grants from the Rotary Foundation.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club received their grant after sending a request to fund a project at Cahaba Elementary School. The project will provide benches for the walking track and park area of the school. The seating can be used by anybody in the community and for teachers taking their students to the tracks.

The Trussville Rotary Noon Club will use their funds to update a bus that they use for outreach to those living in poverty in Mexico. The club is a partner of MegaMissions and the Bicentario and Escandon Rotary clubs of Mexico.

Both projects must be completed by May of 2018. District grants from the Rotary Foundation are aimed at funding scholarships, projects, and travel aligning with the mission of the foundation to provide “world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.”

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets for breakfast on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at Spare Time Entertainment at 3600 Roosevelt Blvd. The Trussville Rotary Noon Club meets for lunch on Wednesdays at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3230 Edwards Lake Parkway.